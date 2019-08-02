electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ECOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut electroCore from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded electroCore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Noble Financial set a $19.00 target price on electroCore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. electroCore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of electroCore stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $1.26. 61,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,114. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06. electroCore has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 66.37% and a negative net margin of 4,450.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that electroCore will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOR. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in electroCore during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in electroCore by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in electroCore during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in electroCore by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

