Elastic (XEL) Price Tops $0.0793

Elastic (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Elastic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. In the last seven days, Elastic has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Elastic has a market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $33,450.00 worth of Elastic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00033646 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004371 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001253 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Elastic

Elastic (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Elastic’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. Elastic’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . Elastic’s official website is www.elastic.pw . The official message board for Elastic is talk.elasticexplorer.org . The Reddit community for Elastic is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elastic Coin Trading

Elastic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastic using one of the exchanges listed above.

