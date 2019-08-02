Egdon Resources’ (EDR) Buy Rating Reiterated at VSA Capital

VSA Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of Egdon Resources stock remained flat at $GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Monday. 28,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,635. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86. Egdon Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 10.25 ($0.13). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.69.
Egdon Resources Company Profile
