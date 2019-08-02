Egdon Resources’ (EDR) Buy Rating Reiterated at VSA Capital

VSA Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Egdon Resources stock remained flat at $GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Monday. 28,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,635. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86. Egdon Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 10.25 ($0.13). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.69.

Egdon Resources Company Profile

Egdon Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom and France. It holds 44 licenses in the proven oil and gas producing basins. The company was formerly known as New Egdon plc and changed its name to Egdon Resources plc in January 2008.

