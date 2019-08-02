Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Set at $202.00 by UBS Group

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) received a $202.00 price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE ECL traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.99. 1,142,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,793. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $135.77 and a fifty-two week high of $209.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $712,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,421.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,434.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,950 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,342 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 713,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,070,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 281,532 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 216,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 79,628 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Ecolab by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.