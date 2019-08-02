Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. Ecolab also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.80-6.00 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones cut Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.73.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $199.99. 1,178,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,793. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $135.77 and a 1-year high of $209.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $712,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,421.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 29,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $5,248,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,382.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $13,709,544. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.