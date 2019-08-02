Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lessened its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ECL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.38. 24,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,070. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.77 and a 52-week high of $209.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.05%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $712,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,421.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $1,945,224.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,471.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $13,709,544. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. UBS Group set a $202.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.36.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

