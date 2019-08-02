Eco Animal Health Group’s (EAH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of EAH stock remained flat at $GBX 410 ($5.36) on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 386.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.21 million and a P/E ratio of 23.70. Eco Animal Health Group has a 12-month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 755 ($9.87).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 7.04 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from Eco Animal Health Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Eco Animal Health Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.87%.

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

