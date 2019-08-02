eBitcoin (EBTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,803.00

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, eBitcoin has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. One eBitcoin token can now be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC and CoinExchange. eBitcoin has a market cap of $791,144.00 and approximately $25,803.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00262959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.90 or 0.01422330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00022764 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00111116 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000522 BTC.

eBitcoin Profile

eBitcoin’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBitcoin’s official website is ebitcoin.org . eBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation . The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eBitcoin

eBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

