Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Eaton by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,269,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,615 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its holdings in Eaton by 7,553.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,689,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 935.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 666,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,693,000 after purchasing an additional 602,093 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 888,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 441,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 4,728.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 301,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.54 per share, with a total value of $129,983.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,695,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $89.46. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.69%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

