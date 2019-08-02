Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price cut by Nomura from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $98.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of EMN opened at $72.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.75.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,283,000 after purchasing an additional 34,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,783,000 after purchasing an additional 168,005 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

