Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $5.77 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 3.1% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 85.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the second quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 14,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Intuit from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.15.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 29,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,723,713.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $2,723,637.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 277,296 shares of company stock valued at $72,342,898 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,540. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.89. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.61 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

