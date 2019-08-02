Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Eagle Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.85. 3,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,770. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $55.12.

