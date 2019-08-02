DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.29 ($44.52).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €38.39 ($44.63) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion and a PE ratio of 26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €31.90 ($37.09) and a 1 year high of €39.95 ($46.45).

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

