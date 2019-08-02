Dusk Network Price Hits $0.14 (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $7.48 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.57 or 0.05734776 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045279 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000187 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001147 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,507,951 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.