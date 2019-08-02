Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DLTH. TheStreet lowered shares of Duluth from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair downgraded shares of Duluth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Duluth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Duluth to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duluth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.58.

DLTH stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,637. The company has a market cap of $356.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Duluth has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Duluth had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $114.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $89,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter worth about $8,370,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Duluth by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 506,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after buying an additional 139,110 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duluth by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 251,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 130,467 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 502.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 53,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 44,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

