Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $213.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.46 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Duke Realty updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.41-1.45 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.41-1.45 EPS.

NYSE DRE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,551. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.73. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,044,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,339,000 after acquiring an additional 473,385 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

