DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $29.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. 2,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,570. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $347.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.70. DSP Group has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSPG. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 target price on shares of DSP Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

