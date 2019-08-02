Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $12.11. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 120,594 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, June 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $929.11 million and a PE ratio of 12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.10.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

