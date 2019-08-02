Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 2,311 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $59.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $142,599.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

