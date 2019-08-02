Dowling & Yahnke LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for 1.0% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 0.57% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $11,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $126.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.49. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $103.54 and a twelve month high of $138.09.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

