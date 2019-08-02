Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $1,383,526,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,414,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,543 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 7,838.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,554,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,022 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,039,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $68.35 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $165.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC set a $76.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.51 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

