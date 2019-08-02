Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, SVP John J. Huston sold 473 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $34,495.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,587.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $12,758,502.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,125,842 shares in the company, valued at $81,792,421.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 389,071 shares of company stock worth $27,991,891. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.16. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.