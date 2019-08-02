Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOVA. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Dova Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dova Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised Dova Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush began coverage on Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dova Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.13.

Dova Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.14. 306,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,055. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $455.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.20% and a negative net margin of 521.67%. The business had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 427,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $5,703,240.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 10,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $166,573.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 582,854 shares of company stock worth $8,243,825 and sold 27,807 shares worth $422,464. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $604,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 521,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 239,972 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,347,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

