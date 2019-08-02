Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.26-3.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04186435-1.06133845 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DORM. ValuEngine cut Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut Dorman Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Dorman Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $97.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.97.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $254.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.