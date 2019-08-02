Domino’s Pizza Group’s (DOM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DOM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 277.22 ($3.62).

Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at GBX 245.40 ($3.21) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52-week low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 262.71.

In other news, insider Ian Bull acquired 10,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 244 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £24,400 ($31,882.92).

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

