Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lessened its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on D. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

NYSE:D traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,021. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.96. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.19%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

