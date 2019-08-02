Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Raised to “Buy” at B. Riley

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded down $8.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.86. 43,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,717. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $58.17 and a 52 week high of $72.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $302.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $6,549,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $2,219,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,145,230 shares of company stock valued at $74,817,889. Corporate insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 31.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,828,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,906,000 after buying an additional 1,158,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $44,767,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $22,284,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 327.9% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 218,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 167,161 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 24.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 849,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,464,000 after purchasing an additional 164,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

