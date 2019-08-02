Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DOCU. ValuEngine upgraded Docusign from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. FBN Securities began coverage on Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $49.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.24. Docusign has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $68.35. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $213.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.15 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 26.54%. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 541,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $27,899,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $401,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,988 shares of company stock worth $31,067,181 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Docusign by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,047 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Docusign by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,177,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,395,000 after acquiring an additional 89,628 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Docusign by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,369,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,517,000 after acquiring an additional 865,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Docusign by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,018,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,178 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Docusign by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,767,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,868,000 after acquiring an additional 528,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

