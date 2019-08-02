Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:BEVFF remained flat at $$2.24 during trading hours on Thursday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $242.82 million, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.31.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.