Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $53.78

Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSL)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.78 and traded as low as $45.91. Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 2,027 shares changing hands.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUSL. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

