Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ)’s share price rose 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.08 and last traded at $49.68, approximately 15,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 231,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

