Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) Shares Down 3.1%

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.22, 1,065 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 84,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares stock. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. XR Securities LLC owned 1.50% of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

