Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYBS) Shares Down 0.5%

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYBS) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.00, approximately 11,726 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 889% from the average daily volume of 1,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 18.98% of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.