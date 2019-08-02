DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Given a $125.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DLR. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Argus began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.46.

DLR traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $117.21. 929,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,695. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $125.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.25, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $46,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,390,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,333 shares of company stock worth $3,537,128 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.2% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 23.5% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 23,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 145.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

