DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €10.20 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €10.20 ($11.86) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on DIC Asset and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DZ Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.12 ($12.93).

Get DIC Asset alerts:

DIC traded up €0.28 ($0.33) on Thursday, reaching €10.64 ($12.37). The stock had a trading volume of 213,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of €8.76 ($10.19) and a 12-month high of €10.72 ($12.47). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €10.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.19. The company has a market cap of $768.36 million and a P/E ratio of 15.88.

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

Read More: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.