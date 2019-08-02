Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $9.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $5.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.12.

Diamond Offshore Drilling stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,977,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,188. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DO. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5,817.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the first quarter worth $117,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the first quarter worth $170,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

