Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $9.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $5.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.12.
Diamond Offshore Drilling stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,977,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,188. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.69.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DO. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 5,817.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the first quarter worth $117,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the first quarter worth $170,000.
About Diamond Offshore Drilling
Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
