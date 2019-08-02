Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up 1.4% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $2,015,535.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 23,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.47, for a total value of $4,951,976.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,896,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,083 shares of company stock worth $12,675,054 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $193.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.37 and a 52 week high of $228.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $207.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.35.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

