DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Issues Earnings Results

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $336.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DexCom updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.21. 1,203,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,951. DexCom has a 1 year low of $105.05 and a 1 year high of $161.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.70 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.95, for a total value of $1,055,562.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Abbey sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $1,093,352.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,065 shares of company stock worth $8,207,313 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $124,776,000 after acquiring an additional 152,781 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DexCom from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on DexCom from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.71.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

