DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $160.00 and last traded at $158.18, with a volume of 3199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.39.

The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $336.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DexCom from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.71.

In related news, EVP Donald Abbey sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total transaction of $1,093,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total transaction of $46,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,313 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.99.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

