DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $190.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DXCM. TheStreet raised DexCom from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised DexCom from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DexCom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.71.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.21. 1,203,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 7.18. DexCom has a twelve month low of $105.05 and a twelve month high of $161.30. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.93.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $336.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total value of $46,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $694,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,065 shares of company stock worth $8,207,313 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DexCom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in DexCom by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $124,776,000 after buying an additional 152,781 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

