DeviantCoin Price Tops $0.0119 (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. DeviantCoin has a market cap of $183,533.00 and $597.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeviantCoin has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeviantCoin Profile

DeviantCoin (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 17,263,266 coins and its circulating supply is 15,448,969 coins. The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io . The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

