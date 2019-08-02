Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LHA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.24 ($18.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Independent Research set a €15.60 ($18.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €16.40 ($19.07) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €18.31 ($21.29).

LHA traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €14.52 ($16.88). 5,507,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €14.01 ($16.28) and a one year high of €24.00 ($27.91). The company’s 50-day moving average is €15.24.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

