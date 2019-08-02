Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LHA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.24 ($18.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Independent Research set a €15.60 ($18.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €16.40 ($19.07) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €18.31 ($21.29).

LHA traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €14.52 ($16.88). 5,507,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €14.01 ($16.28) and a one year high of €24.00 ($27.91). The company’s 50-day moving average is €15.24.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

