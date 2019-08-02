Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.80 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

NYSE DB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.61. 8,486,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,354,322. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -761.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($2.03). Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 192.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,957,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,334 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 161.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 9.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 773,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 28.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,273 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 6.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,533,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 93,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

