Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$19.00 to C$22.00. The stock traded as high as C$21.30 and last traded at C$21.02, with a volume of 287531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.01.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DGC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Detour Gold from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Detour Gold from C$18.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Detour Gold from C$19.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. CIBC raised their target price on Detour Gold from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Detour Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Detour Gold alerts:

In other Detour Gold news, Senior Officer Laurence Gaborit sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$129,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$390,780.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$274.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Detour Gold Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Detour Gold (TSE:DGC)

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Detour Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detour Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.