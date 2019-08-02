Desjardins Cuts Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$34.00

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Desjardins from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 91.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snc-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.63.

Shares of TSE:SNC traded down C$1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$17.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.92. Snc-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$17.46 and a one year high of C$57.41.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.22 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 2.2899997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

