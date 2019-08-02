Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

DSGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Haywood Securities set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Shares of DSGX stock remained flat at $$36.30 during trading hours on Thursday. 96,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,395. Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Descartes Systems Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 675,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 205,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,467,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140,860 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 422,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

