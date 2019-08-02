Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) in a research note released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Dell in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dell from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.27.

DELL traded down $4.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,425. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.47. Dell has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $70.55.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $21.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 billion. Dell had a positive return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Dell’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 303,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $15,880,206.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marius Haas sold 167,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $9,283,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,441,477 shares of company stock valued at $75,859,006. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in Dell by 823.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dell in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in Dell in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Dell in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Dell in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

