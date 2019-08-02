Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) Shares Acquired by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Dell were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell in the second quarter valued at $631,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Dell by 128.2% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 3,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell by 16.5% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dell by 82.9% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 74,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 33,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dell by 76.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. 22.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell stock traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.59. 127,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.79. Dell Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $21.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.24 billion. Dell had a positive return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dell in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Dell from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Dell in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Dell in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

In other Dell news, insider Allison Dew sold 22,590 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $1,321,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 303,753 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $15,880,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,441,477 shares of company stock valued at $75,859,006. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

