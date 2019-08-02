Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DCPH. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

DCPH traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,007. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $858.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.41). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $36,913.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $94,258. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 61,033.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,506.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 22,094 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

