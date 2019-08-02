DecentBet One Day Volume Hits $25,301.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, DecentBet has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $25,301.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet was first traded on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, LATOKEN, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

